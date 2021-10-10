Jerry Jones Shares Honest Admission On Jaylon Smith Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stunned the NFL world earlier this week, when the NFC East franchise released former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Dallas reportedly cut ties with Smith for multiple reasons. However, the main one was likely contract related, as Smith had a big injury guarantee for 2022.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas about the decision.

Jones confirmed that the decision to release Smith was a tough one.

“Well, it was,” Jones told the K&C Masterpiece show, “and principally, because he’s such a warrior. He really was what you think about when you think of somebody overcoming adversity. And for this game, he had a great hurdle to overcome: his injury. And that drop foot- it’s called drop foot, that he had, and it still plagues him to this day- was mind over matter in my mind.”

Smith has since signed with another team, agreeing to a deal with the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, will take on the Giants in Week 5.

Kickoff between the two NFC East rivals is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.