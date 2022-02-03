Jerry Jones Identifies 1 Potential Future Cowboys Coach

The Dallas Cowboys have a head coach in 2022 in Mike McCarthy. Jerry Jones has confirmed that the team will bring back McCarthy for another season.

But there’s another coach on staff who Jones would be comfortable handing the reins to at some point in the future.

Jones admitted to USA TODAY that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could be a future head coach in Dallas.

“He’s certainly qualified,” Jones said Wednesday. “He’s very qualified. Yes, I would consider. If I didn’t have a coach, I would have been interviewing him for coach.”

Quinn surprised many when he opted to return to the Cowboys for another season.

The prominent defensive coordinator interviewed for multiple head coaching opportunities this year. However, he decided to return for another season in Dallas.

The Cowboys are coming off a Wild Card loss to the 49ers.