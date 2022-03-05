The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Dealing With A Medical Issue

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will not be meeting with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Jones, who also serves as the Cowboys general manager, is reportedly dealing with a medical issue, so he’s unavailable to speak.

ESPN.com had more on the news:

Jones, 79, would normally be in Indianapolis for the start of the on-field workouts inside Lucas Oil Stadium that began on Thursday, but he remained in Dallas. On Wednesday, Jones was present at the news conference at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the upcoming welterweight title fight between Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas.

Jones and the Cowboys are currently dealing with some notable contract situations. The Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper.

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to run through March 7.

