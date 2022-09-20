Jerry Jones Made Embarrassing Mistake During Radio Appearance

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones is going to want this one back.

The Dallas Cowboys owner made a mistake on Tuesday morning when he called a receiver by the wrong name.

Jones referred to Noah Brown as Noah Wilson during a radio appearance out of Dallas. He was asked about Michael Gallup and if he'll return on Sunday against the New York Giants before touching on Noah Brown.

This all happens to the best of us but Jones likely should've noticed the mistake the first time.

Even though Jones messed up Brown's name, he didn't mess up by saying how impactful he's been. In just two games, he's recorded 10 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Hopefully, this will be the only time that Jones screws up Brown's name, even though it shouldn't have happened in the first place.