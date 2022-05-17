Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On 'Bad News' Very Clear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't mind bad news in the NFL.

He spoke to Peter King of Football Morning in America and confirmed that bad news can still be good for business in the NFL.

“Let me tell you a story,” Jones said. "A few years after I bought the team, I’m out in Los Angeles having lunch with David Hill and Ed Goren of Fox. At that time, there were a lot of negative headlines about the Cowboys. Michael Irvin was in the headlines. People are saying, ‘The owner’s an outlaw!’ And so that day I told them, ‘I’m tightening the lid on this franchise. We’re gonna get control of this team.’

"And David Hill jumped up. He said, “No! Do not touch my ‘Boys! They are television gold! Don’t even think about it!'”

“The foibles, the soap opera, the issues. They create interest. Add in the Senior Bowl, the combine, free agency, the draft, and training camp, we always got something going. People follow us year-round. The owner every now and then gets in the paper. It just adds to the interest, all of it. People love that.”

After all, this does make the NFL a lot of money and it gets people talking about it on a daily basis, especially on social media.

Social media is also now where all the news first breaks.

The NFL truly never sleeps, no matter what time of year it is.