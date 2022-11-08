Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Very Clear
Jerry Jones is in full recruiting mode right now.
Jones, who's the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is trying to get free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with them. He thinks that Beckham Jr. would look "pretty good" in a Cowboys helmet.
"He is someone we have all the appreciation in the world for, for what he is as a competitor, and know that the Cowboys star on the helmet, when he puts it on could look pretty good," Jones said.
Even though the Cowboys are deep at wide receiver, it wouldn't hurt to have another strong weapon in that room. A top three of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and OBJ would be really tough to stop for opposing defenses.
Beckham is back to being healthy after he tore his ACL in February so it's only a matter of time before he signs with an NFL team.
It remains to be seen if the Cowboys can come to terms on a deal for him.