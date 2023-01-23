Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening.

Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night.

He followed that performance up by only throwing for 206 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions as the Cowboys lost 19-12.

Despite that, Jones is confident in his quarterback heading into next season.

"I thought we would win it because I’ve got such confidence in Dak. I’ll line up there 5 times w/ a like situation & if we’ve got him at QB, I’ll take my chances. Tonight didn’t change my mind about the edge with him," Jones said.

Jones almost has no choice but to be confident in Prescott since the latter is expected to make over $30 million next season and then $29 million in 2024.

The Cowboys have come close to getting back to an NFC Championship Game/Super Bowl but their drought will continue for at least one more year.