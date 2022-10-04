Jerry Jones Names Dak Prescott's Last Remaining Hurdle

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is hoping to return to the field for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams — but team owner Jerry Jones isn't sure the franchise quarterback is ready to play.

Jones says Dak needs to be able to grip and control the ball without pain in order to be cleared to take the field this weekend.

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Jones was asked if Prescott has reached that point in his recovery process.

“No, not well enough to play," Jones responded.

Prescott was forced to undergo surgery on his throwing thumb after suffering an injury during Week 1 of the 2022 season. In his absence, the Cowboys have won three straight games with Cooper Rush at the helm.

Earlier this year, Jones suggested there could be a "dilemma" if Rush ends up winning games. He's since gone back on that suggestion, saying a healthy Dak takes precedent over any other QB option.

If Prescott is unable to return this weekend, it appears he could be on track to take the field again in Week 6.