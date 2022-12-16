Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr's 'Going To Join' Cowboys

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

After months of speculation and visits, it appears that Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is finally joining the Dallas Cowboys. At least, that's what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes.

In an interview with USA Today, Jones declared that OBJ will join the Cowboys on a contract lasting for the rest of this season. He said that the team hopes to have him for the playoffs and will re-evaluate his contract status after the season.

"Odell’s going to join us," Jones said. "There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now."

Jones even referenced the move being similar to the team's acquisition of Deion Sanders during the 1995 season. It was a move that proved to be the catalyst to their third Super Bowl win in five years.

Per the report, the deal will likely be made official sometime after the Cowboys' Week 15 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When healthy, Odell Beckham Jr. has been one of the best receivers in the NFL for the past decade. The problem is, he's rarely been healthy over the last few years.

And even when he has been healthy, he's brought a lot of drama with him to places like New York and Cleveland.

But when put in a win-now environment like he was for the Rams last year, he was the final piece of a championship puzzle.

It appears that Jerry Jones is trying to recreate some magic here.