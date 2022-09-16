Jerry Jones On Struggling Cowboys: "I'll Never Sell This team"

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys opened up their 2022 season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In this brutal 19-3 defeat, the Cowboys lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a multiple-game injury — tacking on to a slew of other injury issues for the Dallas franchise.

Despite these early season struggles, longtime team owner Jerry Jones expressed his commitment to the franchise. He knows fans are frustrated, and he's willing to take that heat.

“I’ll never sell this team," the 79-year-old owner said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones has owned the Cowboys organization for more than three decades. He helped the team to three Super Bowl titles in his first seven seasons, but has seen little postseason success since then.

Regardless of what you think of Jones' general manager skills, there's no question the American billionaire knows how to run a business. According to a recent report from Forbes, the Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world with a value of $8 billion. Jones purchased the team for $150 million in 1989.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back in a Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.