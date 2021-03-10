Jerry Jones Announces Plan For Cowboys Stadium Next Season

Jerry Jones has some big plans for his massive NFL stadium in 2021.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the long-time Dallas Cowboys owner has vowed to have “Jerry World” up and running at full capacity in 2021.

“We’re gonna have that stadium full, and we’re gonna do it safe,” Jones said.

Constructed in 2009, AT&T Stadium is the fourth largest NFL venue by seating capacity — holding about 80,000 fans. Including standing room, the stadium can hold up to 105,000.

In accordance to state regulations, Jones and the franchise were forced to limit their ticket sales to half capacity. While the peak attendance (31,700) never reached that halfway mark, the Cowboys still had by far the most dangerous attendance numbers — all while positive cases in the surrounding area rose.

Despite league-wide COVID-19 regulations, Jones was constantly pushing to bring more fans in for Dallas home games.

Through the team’s first five home games of the season, the Cowboys drew in a league-leading 128,750 fans. Their margin of fans compared to the next highest NFL franchise wasn’t even close. The overall attendance at AT&T Stadium through the first half of the season made up almost 20% of the league’s total fan attendance, per Ken Belson of the New York Times.

With vaccines currently rolling out across the country, the dream of returning to sports normalcy is more in reach now than it’s been in over a year.

That being said, a full-capacity 100,000+ stadium is pretty ambitious for an NFL opening week in the next six months.