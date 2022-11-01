Jerry Jones' Quote About Trade Deadline Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The NFL trade deadline is just a few hours away and that means some big-time players could be on the move.

One team that a lot of fans and media pundits will be keeping an eye on is the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have won six of their first eight games to open the season and could make a splashy acquisition to try and bolster their team.

Jerry Jones, who's the owner of the team, had an amazing quote about the chances of the team doing something prior to the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

"I’m standing by the track, and when the train comes by, I’m ready to hit that caboose and not let it get by me. I can grab that caboose in the next few hours," Jones said.

This is a good way of saying that he doesn't expect much, but he's still waiting to see if something comes along where he can make it happen.

We'll have to see what the Cowboys decide to do throughout the day.