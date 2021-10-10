Jerry Jones’ Reaction To Cowboys’ Dominance Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is a very happy man these days.

The Dallas Cowboys are on the verge of a 4-1 start on the season, their best mark in years. Dallas is hosting the New York Giants at home on Sunday afternoon. Mike McCarthy’s team is a couple of minutes away from a runaway victory.

Dallas has had everything working so far this season. The Cowboys have been pretty unstoppable on offense, while Trevon Diggs has developed into a legitimate superstar on the defensive side of the ball.

Jones is loving all of this.

Video of the Dallas Cowboys owner reacting to his team’s dominant performance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is going viral.

“Jerry Jones loves this stuff,” Jon Machota tweeted.

Jerry Jones loves this stuff pic.twitter.com/r5B1t78X4h — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 10, 2021

He certainly does.

“When Jerry is happy- we are all happy!” one fan tweeted.

“I love it too!” another fan added.

The Cowboys lead the Giants, 34-20, with less than four minutes to play. The game is airing on FOX.