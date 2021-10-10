The Spun

Jerry Jones’ Reaction To Cowboys’ Dominance Is Going Viral

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones is a very happy man these days.

The Dallas Cowboys are on the verge of a 4-1 start on the season, their best mark in years. Dallas is hosting the New York Giants at home on Sunday afternoon. Mike McCarthy’s team is a couple of minutes away from a runaway victory.

Dallas has had everything working so far this season. The Cowboys have been pretty unstoppable on offense, while Trevon Diggs has developed into a legitimate superstar on the defensive side of the ball.

Jones is loving all of this.

Video of the Dallas Cowboys owner reacting to his team’s dominant performance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is going viral.

“Jerry Jones loves this stuff,” Jon Machota tweeted.

He certainly does.

“When Jerry is happy- we are all happy!” one fan tweeted.

“I love it too!” another fan added.

The Cowboys lead the Giants, 34-20, with less than four minutes to play. The game is airing on FOX.

