Jerry Jones is a very happy man on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys are now 3-1 on the regular season. The Cowboys took down the previously-undefeated Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Dallas led big early and had to hold on late, defeating Carolina, 36-28.

Dallas was led by Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Trevon Diggs. Prescot threw for four touchdowns, Elliott rushed for 143 yards and Diggs picked off two Sam Darnold passes.

Video of Jones reacting to Sunday afternoon’s win is going viral on social media.

Jerry Jones is lovin' it! Cowboys W! pic.twitter.com/l1NEKGyXkl — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 3, 2021

That is a very happy owner right there.

The Cowboys will look to improve to 4-1 on the season next week, when Dallas hosts the New York Giants at home. Jones’ franchise will be a pretty sizable favorite over the Giants at home next weekend.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Giants is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.