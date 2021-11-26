Jerry Jones’ Reaction To The Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones was not a happy man on Thursday evening.

The Dallas Cowboys have had some struggles on Thanksgiving in recent years and, unfortunately for America’s Team, the same was true this year.

Dallas lost to Las Vegas, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday afternoon.

The game was somewhat controversial, with several questionable penalties being called on both sides. The Raiders benefited the most in the end, though, as a key pass interference call extended the Raiders’ drive in overtime.

Jones was not happy with the officiating.

“(The Raiders) took advantage of the situation. I call it ‘Throw up ball,'” Jones told the media following Thursday’s game.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Cowboys, who have dropped to 7-4 on the season following a 6-1 start to the year.

Dallas will return to the field in a week, taking on the New Orleans Saints a week from this evening.