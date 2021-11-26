The Spun

Jerry Jones’ Reaction To The Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Sunday.INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from a suite during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones was not a happy man on Thursday evening.

The Dallas Cowboys have had some struggles on Thanksgiving in recent years and, unfortunately for America’s Team, the same was true this year.

Dallas lost to Las Vegas, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday afternoon.

The game was somewhat controversial, with several questionable penalties being called on both sides. The Raiders benefited the most in the end, though, as a key pass interference call extended the Raiders’ drive in overtime.

Jones was not happy with the officiating.

“(The Raiders) took advantage of the situation. I call it ‘Throw up ball,'” Jones told the media following Thursday’s game.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Cowboys, who have dropped to 7-4 on the season following a 6-1 start to the year.

Dallas will return to the field in a week, taking on the New Orleans Saints a week from this evening.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.