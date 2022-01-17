Jerry Jones Reacts To The Cowboys Loss On Sunday Night

Jerry Jones is not pleased.

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening.

Dallas fell to San Francisco in the Wild Card Round, going one-and-done once again in the postseason.

“Extremely, extremely disappointing. And surprising,” the Cowboys owner said on Sunday night.

Jones added that he “can’t remember” the last time he was this disappointed.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Cowboys head coaching staff moving forward. Many are calling for head coach Mike McCarthy to be fired.

It’s going to be an eventful offseason in Dallas.