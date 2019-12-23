The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To The Cowboys’ Loss To The Eagles

Jerry Jones walks onto the field before a Cowboys game.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys season is now on life support following today’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Barring a Cowboys win over the Redskins and an Eagles loss to the Giants in Week 17, Jason Garrett’s team will fail to reach the postseason.

Jerry Jones has been patient with Garrett and Co., but he made it clear that he had high expectations this season. Failing to make the playoffs won’t come close to good enough.

The Cowboys owner kept it short and to the point while speaking to the media following the game.

Jones spoke for about two minutes and basically just said that he’s disappointed.

The media reportedly attempted to get more out of Jones, but he wasn’t having it.

It’s been that kind of season for the Cowboys.

Dallas and Washington are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. in Week 17. The Giants and the Eagles are also set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

