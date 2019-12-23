Jerry Jones Reacts To The Cowboys’ Loss To The Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys season is now on life support following today’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Barring a Cowboys win over the Redskins and an Eagles loss to the Giants in Week 17, Jason Garrett’s team will fail to reach the postseason.

Jerry Jones has been patient with Garrett and Co., but he made it clear that he had high expectations this season. Failing to make the playoffs won’t come close to good enough.

The Cowboys owner kept it short and to the point while speaking to the media following the game.

Jones spoke for about two minutes and basically just said that he’s disappointed.

Jerry Jones with the postgame presser. Run time? 2 min and 3 seconds. “Disappointed” the gist of the conversation — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 23, 2019

The media reportedly attempted to get more out of Jones, but he wasn’t having it.

I’ve never seen anything like that. Jerry Jones gave a very brief press session outside the locker room and the tried to leave — only for the entire press corps to chase him through the tunnels of the Linc and out into the loading dock. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) December 23, 2019

It’s been that kind of season for the Cowboys.

Dallas and Washington are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. in Week 17. The Giants and the Eagles are also set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.