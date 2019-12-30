Jerry Jones Reacts To The Cowboys Missing The Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys are officially eliminated from postseason contention. Jason Garrett’s team finished the regular season at 8-8. Dallas throttled Washington today, but the Eagles’ win over the Giants sealed the team’s non-playoff fate.

Garrett’s contract is up following the season, and he’s unlikely to get a new one, but Jones doesn’t appear to be ready to announce anything.

The Cowboys owner reacted to the team missing the playoffs with a somber press conference.

“We’ll have several busy days … ahead. I don’t have any comments … to share about any pending decisions about coaches, players, anything within the organization at this time,” Jones said.

FOX insider Jay Glazer, meanwhile, reports that Garrett will be out as Cowboys head coach when his contract is up this week.

Several head coaches have been mentioned for the soon-to-be vacancy. Among them: Urban Meyer, Lincoln Riley, Dan Campbell.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio has also mentioned some notable names:

An official announcement on Jason Garrett’s status, meanwhile, could come sometime this week.

Stay tuned.