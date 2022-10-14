Jerry Jones Reacts To Bombshell Dan Snyder Story

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones looks on during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

On Thursday, an ESPN report revealed that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder claims to have "dirt" on Jerry Jones and several other NFL owners.

During his weekly appearance with 105.3 The Fan, Jones addressed these reports.

“I don’t have anything to say about it other than I don’t know where people got the supposed resource from me. Anything in that was news to me. If anybody wants to put something in my car or listen on the phone, get in line," the longtime Cowboys owner said, per team insider Jon Machota.

The reports claimed that Snyder hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on Jones and other NFL owners. One source reportedly claimed that the Commanders owner has a whole "file" of information on Jones.

A Commanders spokesperson and outside lawyers denied that Snyder hired private investigators to glean this information.

Snyder has recently been faced with a variety of investigations into workplace misconduct. The general consensus around NFL owners seems to be that they want Snyder out of the league.

"He's backed into a corner," one veteran owner reportedly said. "He's behaving like a mad dog cornered."

If Jones is worried about any "dirt" that Snyder has, it's not showing on the outside.