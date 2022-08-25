Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys' Significant Injury News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

During practice last week, Dallas Cowboys star left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a significant injury.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday, the Pro-Bowl lineman suffered an avulsion fracture — meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone.

Rapoport said Smith will require surgery and will return to the field in December at the earliest.

During an episode of ESPN's First Take on Thursday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to these reports. He said he's not sure if Smith will need to undergo surgery and expects him to be back in time for the playoffs.

“It’s a setback. We’ve got some good options here…We’ll have him (back) at the right time," Jones said, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota.

Given these comments from Jones, it's fair to assume that the Cowboys won't place Smith on season-ending injured reserve. New York Jets lineman Makhi Becton was doomed to that fate after suffering a similar injury earlier this month.

The Dallas squad could explore possible free-agent options or look within their own roster to replace Smith for the opening months of the 2022 season.

The NFL's final 53-man roster deadline is next Tuesday.