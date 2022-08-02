Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Wide Receiver Loss

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a major injury to one of their wide receivers on Monday afternoon.

James Washington fractured a bone in his right foot during practice and is set to miss the next 6-10 weeks, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

Owner Jerry Jones was asked about replacement options in free agency for Washington and he wasn't about it. He wants to give extra opportunities to players that are already on the roster, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

This is a bold strategy, especially with Michael Gallup expected to miss the start of the season as well. He's still recovering from the torn ACL injury he suffered late last season.

Right now, the Cowboys are down to CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, Brandon Smith, KaVontae Turpin, and Ty Fryfogle at the position.

Lamb is the one that stands out, but the rest are all very unproven at the NFL level. Noah Brown has the most experience outside of Lamb as he's tallied 39 receptions for 425 yards in four seasons.

We'll have to see if Jones changes his mind as the season gets closer.