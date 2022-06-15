Jerry Jones Reacts To Dallas Mayor's Idea For Second NFL Team

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Dallas (and the state of Texas for that matter) is Cowboy country, and Jerry Jones is going to do what he can to make sure it stays that way.

In recent days, mayor Eric Johnson has campaigned for a second team in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Which Jerry chose to address on Wednesday:

“Well, I like the mayor,” Jones told The Dallas Morning News. “I like him personally, but he doesn’t have the depth. He doesn’t have the knowledge that others have regarding how unique Dallas is and how we enjoy the interest in the Cowboys. He wouldn’t want to water that down as it relates to Dallas if he knew as much, and has spent as much time in sports as I have.”

Jones quickly shot down the idea of two teams in Dallas. Ensuring that his fellow NFL owners would see that it never comes to pass.

“That’s correct,” Jones said. “That is correct. . . . You can be rest assured that you would not have the NFL supporting another team because of the kind of value that the game and the NFL receives of having [the] Dallas Cowboys as one of its marquee teams and again, logic tells you [the NFL] wouldn’t want to water that down.”

To this day, the Cowboys remain the most valuable franchise in sports. Topping the Yankees, Manchester United and others with a reported value of $6.5 billion.