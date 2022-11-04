Jerry Jones Reacts To Dan Snyder, Commanders News

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, walks on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ranks among the only outspoken supporters of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. So amid news that Snyder is looking into potentially selling the team, he has some thoughts on the matter.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas this week, Jones suggested that the move might be part of an effort by Snyder to sell a minority stake in the team in order to raise funds and support to build a new stadium.

"Well, I don't think I was necessarily surprised because he recently acquired a very significant portion of the team, 40-percent from other partners. And at the same time, he's entertaining the building of a new stadium. The acquisition of the partnership interest, as well as the building of the new stadium, is going to require huge economic resources, almost unthinkable economic resources. And so these are the times that you sit down and start your noodling, so to speak, or try to figure out how you're going to get there and what you're going to look like when you get there. So this doesn't surprise me that he set up a time of real, real planning or real thinking about how to manage the economic resources it takes to be where we want the Washington team to be."

Jones concluded by suggesting that Snyder is merely using this as an opportunity to "test the waters" and see how much the team is worth rather than selling his majority stake in the team.

Maybe Jerry Jones is onto something here. Dan Snyder has asserted many times that he would never sell the Washington Commanders.

But Snyder also said in the past that he would never change the old nickname. Then he did.

It could just be Jones trying to come up with some justification for the move that doesn't involve Snyder leaving the NFL owners' club.

We won't know for sure unless some kind of deal is actually made though.