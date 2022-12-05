Jerry Jones Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Punishment Decision

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

If you watched the Colts-Cowboys game on Sunday night, you may have missed that Tony Pollard was the starting running back for the Cowboys.

Usually, Ezekiel Elliott comes out with the starters when he's healthy before Pollard comes in but that was not the case in this one.

Owner Jerry Jones said after the game that Elliott didn't start due to a disciplinary issue. When he was asked for more details about it, he said it was a "phone going off in a meeting type issue."

While it wasn't a big deal, it was still jarring to see Elliott not out there for the Cowboys' first series.

Nevertheless, he came in during the second series and played well for the remainder of the game. He finished with 17 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown as the Cowboys routed the Colts 54-19.

The Cowboys are now 9-3 as they get ready to take on the Houston Texans next Sunday.