Jerry Jones Reacts To The Cowboys’ Shocking Loss

The fact that the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday isn’t really that shocking, but the manner in which they did is pretty stunning.

Dallas was crushed by Denver, 30-16, in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score would indicate. The Cowboys got down to the Broncos, 30-0, before scoring some points in garbage time.

The Broncos led wire to wire, outplaying the Cowboys in nearly every facet of the game.

The Cowboys had won six straight contests, including one by backup quarterback Cooper Rush, but Dak Prescott and Co. couldn’t get it done on Sunday.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones shared his immediate reaction to the loss.

“I thought they had a good plan against Dak and executed it well. We needed some plays to happen. … Certainly it’s inexplicable … They played an outstanding football game against what we think is a good football team, and that’s the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said, via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota.

Jones added: “I’ve seen us play well, and we’re capable of righting this ship and playing winning football.”

Jerry Jones: “I thought they had a good plan against Dak and executed it well. We needed some plays to happen. … Certainly it’s inexplicable … They played an outstanding football game against what we think is a good football team, and that’s the Dallas Cowboys.” pic.twitter.com/5L9Azi7hXX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 7, 2021

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “I’ve seen us play well, and we’re capable of righting this ship and playing winning football.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 7, 2021

The Cowboys are still in a really good spot, at 6-2 on the season, leading the NFC East by multiple games.

Dallas will need to bounce back in a big way next weekend, though.