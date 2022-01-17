Jerry Jones Refused To Answer 1 Question On Sunday Night

While many Dallas Cowboys fans are hoping for a head coaching change following Sunday’s Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers, owner Jerry Jones won’t be getting into that topic – for now, anyway.

The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 23-17, on Sunday.

Following the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked if he will consider a change at the head coaching position.

Jones refused to answer the question.

“I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time,” the Cowboys owner said.

It’s an understandable response. The Cowboys’ season just ended and Jones hasn’t had time to think about offseason moves.

Mike McCarthy, meanwhile, remains confident in his coaching future.

“I don’t have any concerns. I’m proud to be standing here today. I’m proud of this football team,” the Cowboys head coach said.

While the Cowboys’ season is over, the 49ers are off to the Divisional Round, where they will face the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers.