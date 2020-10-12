Jerry Jones Just Released A Statement On Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has released a statement on his quarterback, Dak Prescott.

Prescott suffered a devastating lower-leg injury in Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. The Pro Bowl quarterback is expected to miss the rest of the season with the injury. Prescott is set to undergo surgery on his ankle on Sunday night.

The sports world was collectively shaken by Prescott’s injury. It was a heart-wrenching scene at AT&T Stadium earlier today.

Jones released a statement on Prescott’s injury moments ago.

Here’s the full statement:

“We are all heartbroken for Dak and this very disappointing injury. The outpouring of messages that I have received regarding his setback speaks volumes to the respect and admiration that he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players and Cowboys supporters everywhere. I know this young man very well. I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life. And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him. He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support. And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team.”

Our thoughts remain with Prescott and his family as he recovers from this injury.

We hope to see him back on the field thriving in 2021.