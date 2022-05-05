Jerry Jones Reportedly Hospitalized Following Minor Car Accident

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from a suite during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was reportedly involved in a minor car accident on Wednesday night and transported to the hospital as a precaution.

According to WFAA_TV reporter Rebecca Lopez, Jones was involved in an accident in Dallas. He was reportedly transported to the hospital, though his injuries are not believed to be serious.

"Dallas Police sources say Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in an accident in Dallas and has been transported to hospital. I am told his injuries are not serious. DPD is investigating," she reports.

ESPN has confirmed the news:

It is not clear if Jones, 79, was driving.

A Dallas police spokesperson said the department doesn't give the names of individuals involved in accidents unless there is a fatality.

Jones, 79, spoke to the media last week following the Cowboys' picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.