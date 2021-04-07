Jerry Jones Reportedly “Infatuated” With 1 Player In 2021 Draft

With one of the most unique physiques and skills sets available in this year’s class, Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts has garnered the attention of countless draft analysts and NFL GMs.

According to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, Dallas Cowboys longtime owner and general manager Jerry Jones is the most recent executive to become “infatuated” by the incoming TE prospect.

Currently holding the No. 10 pick in the 2021 draft, the Cowboys may see the chance to draft Pitts slip away before it’s their turn to pick. As a result, Mortensen believes Jones could very well trade up in the order to select the former Gator.

Here’s what Mortensen said this week during ESPN’s draft special, via 247Sports.

“We’re hearing this thing about Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys and the GM, being infatuated with Kyle Pitts. So I figure he’s gonna have to trade up to get Kyle Pitts… . He spent $40 million a year on Dak Prescott so why not go get Kyle Pitts, or if he actually falls to 10 you couldn’t rule him out.”

With a solid wide receiver corps, an elite running back and a recently re-signed star QB, the last piece the Dallas offense is missing is a potentially franchise-altering tight end option.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 246 lbs, Pitts clearly has the size needed to succeed at the NFL TE position. But, it’s his incredible athleticism that sets him apart as the far-and-away No. 1 tight end in this year’s class. Posting a blistering 4.44 second 40-yard dash time at his pro day, the former Gators standout has the ability to operate as a combo WR/TE option.

Joining the Cowboys’ star wideout Amari Cooper, rising-star CeeDee Lamb and third-option Michael Gallup — Pitts would make an already-dangerous receiving corps even more scary.

The emphasis on quarterbacks in this year’s class may see Pitts fall further than he normally would, but multiple NFL analysts have Pitts as their top non-QB player in the draft. With the top-three picks almost certainly going the quarterback route, the earliest Pitts could go at this point is No. 4 to the Atlanta Falcons.

If Jones truly wants to guarantee Pitts to Jerry World, he may have to trade all the way up into the top five.