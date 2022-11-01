Jerry Jones Reportedly Made Big Donation To Political Campaign

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does more than just represent the richest organization in the professional football.

While his focus is on running the Cowboys, Jones is dipping his toes in the political waters this week. According to a new report, he plopped down $500,000 for the political campaign of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

A report from Bloomberg, it's the largest contribution he's made in a Texas election.

Here's more from Bloomberg:

Billionaire Jerry Jones, the owner of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, is one of three business executives who each donated $500,000 to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign in the final weeks before the Nov. 8 election. The contribution from Jones is the largest he has ever made in a Texas statewide election, according to filings from the Texas Ethics Commission dating back to 2000.

According to the latest polls, Abbott has a strong lead over Beta O'Rourke to remain governor.