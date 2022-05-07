ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, walks on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Earlier this morning, a report revealed John Schnatter, the former Papa John's CEO, said he was enlisted by Jerry Jones and Daniel Snyder to try and get rid of Roger Goodell.

“Snyder and Jones hate Goodell,” Schnatter said. “I said, ‘No, this is not my job to fire your Commissioner. He works for you.’ Remember, Goodell is a coward, and he is incompetent. And he’s just lucky."

Here's more of what Schnatter said, via Pro Football Talk.

"Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, Indra Nooyi [former CEO] with PepsiCo, and Dan Snyder all called me — several other folks — about Goodell’s conduct and the way he was handling this. Jones and Dan Snyder . . . wanted Goodell fired.

The general consensus from fans online is that they can't believe this is a real story.

"What a headline," one fan wrote.

"I know this world isn’t real lmao," another fan said.

"this is just a word salad, I can’t believe this is a real news story," said a third fan.

Instead of getting rid of Goodell, the NFL signed the longtime commissioner to a new lucrative contract extension in 2017.

Earlier this offseason, he and the NFL were reportedly in talks on a new contract extension as well.