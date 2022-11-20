Jerry Jones Responds To Report About Odell Beckham Jr.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys for what feels like ages now. But amid more and more prominent reports that a deal could be happening soon, the owner is weighing in.

Speaking to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas prior to today's game against the Minnesota Vikings, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the recent report that OBJ planning to visit the team after their Thanksgiving game against the Giants. Jones was blunt in his response:

"That's my understanding, too," Jones said. He did not go into any further details.

As you might imagine, there have been a lot of different replies to this one. Some fans believe that OBJ will go to the Giants instead:

"Damn thats wild, hes a giant," one user replied.

"We NEED him. They don’t. Come back to the life," another Giants fan wrote.

"Probably didn't want Stephen to know, he'll show up and mess it all up," a third fan joked.

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't played at all this season due in part to a preseason knee injury that he was only recently cleared from. But the last time we saw him on an NFL field, he was playing a big role in the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals.

There's some playmaking potential there - and the Cowboys could certainly use some more of those.