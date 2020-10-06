Jerry Jones Reveals If He’s Considering Any Major Changes

The Dallas Cowboys are off to one of the most-disappointing starts in the 2020 NFL regular season.

Dallas is now 1-3 on the season following Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Cowboys’ defense has been awful and the offense has been mistake-prone.

Following the Week 4 loss, many Cowboys fans are calling for changes, especially on defense. Some believe that defensive coordinator Mike Nolan is the problem.

Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning to discuss his team’s bad start. He revealed if any major changes are coming.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan that making a change at defensive coordinator hasn’t even been a consideration through four games. Jones is confident that Mike Nolan can get things turned around — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 6, 2020

Jones added that he has no concerns about Nolan. He’s confident that the Cowboys’ defense will turn things around soon.

“ We got somebody here that can tell you where we’re ept and where we’re inept, where we need changes as well as anybody else on this planet,” Jones told the radio station.

RIGHT NOW on @1053TheFan — Jerry Jones says he has no concerns about Mike Nolan’s job status, “ We got somebody here that can tell you where we’re ept and where we’re inept, where we need changes as well as anybody else on this planet” #DallasCowboys — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) October 6, 2020

The Cowboys are off to a brutal start, but they are very much still in the playoff picture.

Dallas is just a half game out in the NFC East and the upcoming schedule is manageable. The Cowboys have the New York Giants on Sunday and three winnable games after that.

Jones’ team can still turn this around, but it needs to do it quickly.