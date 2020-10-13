Jerry Jones Reveals His Expectations Without Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have lost Dak Prescott for the season, but Jerry Jones still expects his team to contend.

Prescott suffered a gruesome, season-ending injury during Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. The fifth-year quarterback fractured his ankle and was transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Prescott is expected to be out for four to six months.

Andy Dalton stepped in for Prescott after his injury. The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback led the Cowboys on a game-winning field goal drive. Dallas is now 2-3 on the season.

Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning to discuss his expectations for this team without Prescott. While he knows that Prescott is a massive loss, he still believes this team has what it takes to contend.

“Certainly in the big scheme of things, to lose a player at this position like Dak, we’ve got to basically adjust,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “Andy Dalton is a player that can get the job done in the NFL. He is a starting quarterback. I’m being trite when I say this, but I think he’s a starting quarterback on a very successful and winning team.”

Dalton could have what it takes to lead the Cowboys to the playoffs, but Dallas will need improved play on the offensive line and the defensive side of the ball.

The Cowboys are set to play the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.