Jerry Jones Reveals If Dak Is Guaranteed To Get Job Back

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys sit at 1-1 on the season despite losing star quarterback Dak Prescott to an injury.

Prescott and the Cowboys lost the season-opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the team bounced back with backup quarterback Cooper Rush as they took down the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans brought up the idea of Rush keeping the job even when Prescott is healthy - if he keeps playing well. When asked if he wants a quarterback controversy, Jones made his thoughts very clear.

"Of course I would. If he comes in here and plays as well as Prescott played. If Rush played that well with these next games ahead, I'd walk to New York to get that."

Here are his full comments, via Jon Machota.

It's difficult to believe the Cowboys would keep Prescott on the sideline if he was healthy and ready to go.

However, if Cooper Rush is playing well and the Cowboys are rolling, anything is possible.