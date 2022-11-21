Jerry Jones Reveals If He Thinks Cowboys Are True Contenders
The Dallas Cowboys have had a pretty good 2022 campaign thus far.
They've won seven of 10 games to open the season and are currently in second place in the NFC East. They're in a great spot to make the playoffs and that's led to some pundits wondering if they are good enough to make a run.
Team owner Jerry Jones is a big believer in his team's ability and thinks that the Cowboys are Super Bowl contenders.
"Yes, I think if we use the experience of what we’re having in the season, then we’re going to be playoff ready. But I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team like that you could go get a Super Bowl with," Jones said.
A confident owner is always good, but the Cowboys need to show that they can win when it counts.
This is a team that hasn't reached a Super Bowl, let alone an NFC Championship Game since 1995.
They'll have a chance to accomplish both of those feats when they likely clinch their playoff berth in the next few weeks.