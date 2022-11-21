Jerry Jones Reveals If He Thinks Cowboys Are True Contenders

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have had a pretty good 2022 campaign thus far.

They've won seven of 10 games to open the season and are currently in second place in the NFC East. They're in a great spot to make the playoffs and that's led to some pundits wondering if they are good enough to make a run.

Team owner Jerry Jones is a big believer in his team's ability and thinks that the Cowboys are Super Bowl contenders.

"Yes, I think if we use the experience of what we’re having in the season, then we’re going to be playoff ready. But I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team like that you could go get a Super Bowl with," Jones said.

A confident owner is always good, but the Cowboys need to show that they can win when it counts.

This is a team that hasn't reached a Super Bowl, let alone an NFC Championship Game since 1995.

They'll have a chance to accomplish both of those feats when they likely clinch their playoff berth in the next few weeks.