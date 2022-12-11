Jerry Jones Reveals If He's Still Interested In Odell Beckham

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

We're in a bit of a holding pattern when it comes to Odell Beckham Jr. and his free agency decision.

Beckham visited the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and the Dallas Cowboys over the last week and is back at home pondering where he wants to sign.

The Cowboys have been the favorite throughout this process and still want to sign OBJ even though he's been taking his time.

"Not at all. Period," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "Not at all, with a big exclamation. And that’s all I really want to say."

It's safe to say that Jones badly wants Beckham to sign with the Cowboys, based on that answer.

If he does sign in Dallas, he would make the offense even deadlier. He would join a unit that already has Dak Prescott at quarterback, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup at receiver, Dalton Schultz at tight end, and Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard at running back.

We'll have to see if Beckham decides to join them for a potential playoff run.