Jerry Jones Reveals Why Cowboys Didn't Re-Sign Randy Gregory

Pass rusher Randy Gregory has been a big part of the Denver Broncos' No. 2 defense this season, recording two sacks, two forced fumbles and five QB hits in just three games. But he could have been doing that for the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has taken some heat for not making a better effort to bring Gregory back after some strong seasons with the team. Speaking to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones defended the decision to stick with what he had.

When asked if he spoke with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to see if he could get enough pressure on the quarterback with his other pass rushers, Jones made it clear that he was happy with what he had. He said that he didn't feel an urge to make a big splash after seeing his roster.

"No, I decided we were going too much on that guy, we could have three other guys better. I didn't have to go to anybody on that," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Randy Gregory in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Gregory had been a first-round talent coming out of Nebraska, but a series of failed drug tests tanked his stock.

The Cowboys took a flyer on him, only to see him suspended numerous times over his first few seasons. He never played a full season in seven seasons with the team.

Dallas did make Gregory an offer after a 2021 season where he had 6.0 sacks and a career-high 17 tackles for loss. But it wasn't enough to entice him to stay and he signed with the Broncos instead.

Should Jerry Jones and the Cowboys regret not having signed Randy Gregory?