Jerry Jones Reveals Why Odell Beckham Hasn't Signed Yet

Plenty of NFL teams have expressed interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr in recent weeks.

However, the All-Pro wide receiver hasn't signed with anyone just yet. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained why.

"In this particular case, start by asking, 'Why is it that you're able to sign him?' Ask that question, Why?' Well, because he's not on a team," Jones said when asked why OBJ hasn't signed yet.

"At this time of year? A player of that caliber? That's rare. Trading is over. Well it's because we're dealing with a situation where he is free. Free, but potentially very capable of helping a team right now win and play at a high level. That will tell you alone it is a rarefied set of circumstances, and those don't just happen or this wouldn't be possible."

It's unclear when OBJ would be healthy enough to help a team. That hasn't stopped a number of teams, including the Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams from expressing interest.

Where will he sign?