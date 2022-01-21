Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Prior to the 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys committed to star quarterback Dak Prescott with a massive four-year, $160 million contract.

In the first year of his new deal, Dak was unable to live up to the hype for this year’s Cowboys team. With expectations to make a deep postseason run, the Dallas squad fell in a disappointing Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

With plenty of talented offensive weapons at his disposal, the 28-year-old signal caller failed to claim a playoff win in his sixth NFL season.

With this in mind, many fans and analysts around the league are wondering if Prescott has what it takes to get the job done.

Jerry Jones certainly thinks so. Earlier today, the longtime Cowboys owner joined 103.5 The Fan for a soundbite-heavy radio appearance.

“Dak has the skill to make it happen,” Jones said when asked about Dak’s ability to led the team to a Super Bowl.

Jones has long believed in Prescott as the team’s franchise QB. After the team took a chance on him with with a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, the former Mississippi State standout immediately took over as QB1 and earned a Pro-Bowl appearance in his rookie season.

Coming off a devastating injury last year, Prescott led the Cowboys with 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions through 16 regular-season starts in 2021. In last weekend’s playoff loss, he logged 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

