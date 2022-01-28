Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton.

There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.

Jones, meanwhile, has committed to McCarthy for at least one more season, despite the Cowboys‘ disappointing end to the 2021-22 season.

However, Jones couldn’t help but talk at length about how great a coach Payton is on Friday morning.

“Sean [Payton] is easy and really pleasant to be around,” Jones said. “He does things that really help ball teams, and help motivate players. He’s got ‘it.’ … (His) natural, instinctive, leadership, or spontaneous type of approach to life, his approach to his team, his approach to his associates is a real asset to him.

“He makes the drudgery of the game, which is physical, boy, you need some lightness from time to time in there to handle the rigors of a football team, a season, or sometimes even a game. He knows how to punch those buttons.”

Fire up the Sean Payton to the Cowboys rumors. Jerry Jones loves him, that much is clear.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, it sounds like they’re going to have to wait until at least next year to try and land Payton.

McCarthy, meanwhile, will return as head coach for the 2022 season.