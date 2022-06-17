Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message Amid Sean Payton Rumors

When Sean Payton retired from his post as the New Orleans Saints' head coach earlier this offseason, he immediately became the subject of rumors involving the Dallas Cowboys.

These rumors stemmed from the friendship between Payton and longtime Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

On Friday, Jones said these rumors should be put to bed immediately.

“Sean Payton shouldn’t be out there,” Jones said, per Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “For him, the Cowboys, that’s just sheer out of the air. It’s well known we’re good friends and we think a lot of him as a head coach. But in this case, asking the way you’re asking, he shouldn’t be a conversation piece.”

Jones and the Cowboys are sticking with head coach Mike McCarthy — at least for the 2022 season. If the Dallas organization fails to reach its expectations again this coming season, the team owner could be forced to pursue a change of leadership.

Payton is reportedly expected to join the Fox Sports broadcast team for the 2022 season.