Jerry Jones Sets Expectations For Cowboys' First-Round Pick

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, walks on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made the bold decision to draft former Tulsa star Tyler Smith No. 24 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. But what are the expectations for his rookie first-round pick this season?

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones spoke about having "realistic expectations" for Smith. He believes that Smith might struggle and need help at first, but over time he will get better.

"I think Tyler is going to get his man, and I think he's going to do a good job of it. Is he not going to get him all the time? Yes. We'll need to have somebody there to help him out... But I think he will get better. I think that's the nature of the position in football..."

Jones went on to make it clear that Smith will play left tackle in the absence of Tyron Smith and will probably struggle at times. But he believes that the Cowboys can still win with him protecting Dak Prescott's blindside.

Tyler Smith ranked among the top offensive tackles in college football last year. He earned Second-Team All-AAC honors after earning First-Team honors the year before.

Smith wound up being the fifth offensive tackle taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. But unlike the other offensive tackles with big roles as rookies, Smith has the unenviable task of replacing a perennial Pro Bowler at the position.

Will Tyler Smith live up to Jerry Jones' expectations?