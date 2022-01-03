Jerry Jones Shares Crushing Injury News Following Loss

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 25-22, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday night.

Mike McCarthy’s team might have lost a big piece in the process, too.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said postgame that the team fears wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL in the loss.

Gallup appeared to suffer a left knee injury while catching a touchdown pass in the first half of Sunday’s game.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is out for the season with a torn ACL, team owner Jerry Jones said. That is team’s belief. MRI on Monday can confirm. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 3, 2022

This is a brutal blow to the Cowboys, but an even crueler blow to Gallup, who’s been playing great football when healthy this season.

Gallup is heading into free agency this offseason and now could be doing so with a serious knee injury.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, dropped to 11-5 with the loss on Sunday.