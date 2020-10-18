Jerry Jones Shares Honest Admission Following Dak Prescott’s Injury

The Dallas Cowboys managed to get their second win of the season last week, beating the New York Giants, but it came at a major cost.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is lost for the season. The former Mississippi State star suffered a gruesome ankle injury that required surgery. Prescott is expected to be out for four to six months.

While the Cowboys are still in decent shape for the postseason due to the NFC East being so bad, owner Jerry Jones knows that the expectations should be adjusted.

“We should adjust expectations. (It’s) different than optimism. But we should adjust our expectations. Dak is a very incremental part of the potential success to this football team,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “On the other hand, if we don’t reach where we want to go … and the ultimate success is to win the championship … it will not be because of Andy Dalton. It will not be because of our play at quarterback. He’s capable of stepping in and playing at that level.”

It’s fair to expect good play from Dalton moving forward.

The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback made the postseason several times in the AFC and he played well in relief last Sunday.

Dalton will get another chance to impress on Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.