Jerry Jones Shares His Reaction To Dak Prescott’s Injury

The Dallas Cowboys experienced a bittersweet end to their Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday evening.

After tossing a game-winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, Dak Prescott limped off the field at Gillette Stadium. The Cowboys’ star quarterback, who recently returned from his devastating 2020 leg injury, suffered a right calf strain on the final play of the game.

Luckily for the Dallas organization, the team has a perfectly-timed bye week on the horizon. Longtime team owner Jerry Jones said he would be a “little concerned” about Prescott’s status if they were playing this week, but with this break he should be good to go in Week 8.

“My thought is that (the bye week) should take care of it,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota. “I would probably be a little concerned if we were playing this week.”

With just under four minutes remaining in overtime, Prescott delivered the final blow in what turned into a heavy-weight slugfest late in the game. Rolling out to his right, the 25-year-old QB released a fading jump pass to one of his favorite targets streaking across the middle. Lamb then used his elite spread to separate from his defender and waltz into the endzone for the win.

Even with the overwhelming excitement of the moment, it was clear that Prescott was in some real discomfort. After limping off the field and into the tunnel with the help of running back Ezekiel Elliott, the league MVP candidate waddled up to the press conference podium in a walking boot.

Prescott explained that he “came down funny” after that final throw, but he’s confident that he’ll “be fine” moving forward.

“I was just like, ‘No way,’ ” Prescott said. “Life keeps throwing punches and I’m going to keep throwing them back. It’s part of it; it’s part of this game.

“It’s a physical game we play as I said I’ll be fine. I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself, the medical team and as I said, I feel good. Obviously, this is [a] precaution.”

Prescott underwent MRI testing on Monday and the results revealed his current calf strain injury designation.

Through a 5-1 start to the season (including five straight victories), Prescott has completed 73.1 percent of his passes for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.