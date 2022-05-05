Jerry Jones' Son Gives Update Following Car Accident

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car crash in Dallas on Wednesday night. He was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures but wasn't there long.

The 79-year-old owner's son, Stephen Jones, says his father is back home and "all good," per ESPN.

WFAA_TV reporter Rebecca Lopez was the first to report the incident.

"Dallas Police sources say Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in an accident in Dallas and has been transported to hospital. I am told his injuries are not serious. DPD is investigating," she wrote on Wednesday night.

It's unclear if Jones was driving the vehicle.

Jones has yet to speak to media since the incident. His last media appearance came when he discussed the Cowboys' 2022 draft picks during a press conference last week.