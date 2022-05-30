Jerry Jones Spotted In Monaco: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 7: Owner Jerry Jones and his wife Gene of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texans. The Texans defeated the Cowboys in overtime 19-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a trip out to Monaco on Sunday.

Jones, 79, enjoyed Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend. The race saw Red Bull's Sergio Perez finish first with a winning time of 1:56:30.265.

A photo of Jones attending the prestigious event is going viral.

Fans are loving Jones' appearance in Monaco.

It must be nice to be a billionaire.

"Hope he took the yacht there. If I was a billionaire and owned the Dallas Cowboys and had a super yacht I'd probably take it to the #MonacoGP," one fan tweeted.

"The untucked, long-sleeve button-down paired with sweat pants and sneakers look is underplayed," another commented.

"I have the ultimate question concerning this picture. What shoes is Jerry wearing in the picture? I might need to cop me a pair of them," a fan said.

Take a look at what others are saying about the Jerry Jones photo.

With the Monaco Grand Prix in the books, Jones may now start turning more of his attention to the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Jones made the controversial decision to trade Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. That decision will be put under a microscope often later this fall.