Jerry Jones Names College Football Coach He Loves To Be Around

As the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones is around a lot of football coaches, including many in the college game.

Jones’ stadium, AT&T Stadium, often hosts some of the biggest college football games of the year. The Cowboys owner typically attends those games and spends some time with the sport’s top head coaches. Jones also plays a big role in the Cowboys’ draft process, which includes speaking to the prospect’s head coaches.

Clearly, the Dallas Cowboys owner is familiar with almost all of the country’s top college football head coaches. He recently named one head coach that he loves to be around.

Jones is a massive fan of TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson.

“I love your coach. He fires me up every time I get near him,” Jones told former TCU standout Trevon Moehrig.

The Cowboys shared a video clip from Jones’ interview with Moehrig. Jones asked the former TCU star what he learned from his head coach.

“Like you said he’s very energetic. Everywhere — yelling, screaming, high paced. I would just say just listening to the message and not how it’s delivered, just learning how to adapt to coaching, different coaching styles. I think it’s helped me through my years at TCU,” he said.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday night.