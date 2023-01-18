Jerry Jones Uses 1 Word To Describe Kicker Situation

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Heading into his team's biggest playoff game in nearly a decade, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is understandably nervous about things. Kicker Brett Maher certainly didn't help things with his four missed extra points in Monday's playoff win over the Buccaneers.

While Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has given no indication that the team will cut Maher due to his recent form, Jones isn't willing to give the embattled kicker THAT level of support. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones made it clear that he's not happy with the current situation and believes it would not benefit his team to have "shakiness" at kicker.

“It would be really a big setback to go into the rest of this tournament, rest of this playoff, with shakiness at kicker,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk.

Maher had an historic year for the Dallas Cowboys this season, setting franchise records while converting 90.6-percent of his field goals. But four missed extra points against the Buccaneers plus another miss against the Washington Commanders might make the Cowboys call an audible mere hours ahead of their biggest game in ages.

It's been over 25 years since the Dallas Cowboys won in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. They're going up against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend - arguably the best team in the entire NFL - and doing so on the road.

Dallas were able to knock off the Buccaneers on the road just two days ago, but the Buccaneers were hardly seen as a top team in the NFL given that they had a worse record than three teams who outright missed the playoffs.

To win this game, the Cowboys have no room for error.

Will Jerry Jones pull the trigger and make a change at kicker before the weekend?